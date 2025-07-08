Injured Shadab and Rauf out of Pakistan's squad for Bangladesh T20Is

An undated image of Pakistan cricketers celebrating a wicket during a T20 match. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

According to the official press release issued by the board, Salman Ali Agha will continue to captain the national side in the T20I format.

The selection has been made by the Men’s National Selection Committee, keeping in view the team’s strategy and performance outlook for the Bangladesh series.

The PCB also confirmed that the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies will be announced separately at a later date.

The squad includes a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent. Notable names such as Fakhar Zaman and Faeem Ashraf have been retained.

Two wicketkeepers — Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan — have been named in the squad, giving the team flexibility in both batting and behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, injured allrounder Shadab Khan and fast bowler Haris Rauf have been left out from the fitness-hit squad for the series.

Shadab, vice captain of the team during their 3-0 home win over Bangladesh last month, has undergone a shoulder operation and is recuperating in England.

Rauf injured his hamstring during a T20 League game in the United States on Sunday while another pacer, Hasan Ali, is out due to his commitment in county cricket in England.

Pakistan continues to leave out former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, and spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi as selectors said they want to try some new players in the build up to the World Cup.

Azam and Rizwan were last part of the T20I squad in South Africa last year, while Shaheen featured on the New Zealand tour in March this year.

Also left out are pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim who both continue to regain full fitness after injuries.

It left the selectors to choose uncapped pacers in 31-year-old Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal, 28, who both performed well in the Pakistan Super League this year.

Spinning allrounder Mohammad Nawaz returns to the squad after last playing for Pakistan in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the team will be supported by a full-strength management unit led by manager Naveed Akram Cheema and head coach Mike Hesson. The coaching staff also includes Ashley Noffke (bowling), Muhammad Hanif Malik (batting), and Shane McDermott (fielding).

Other members of the support staff include a physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach, analyst, media and security managers, team doctor, and a masseur.

Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Team management: Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (batting coach), Shane McDermott (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Irtaza Komail (security manager), Dr. Wajid Ali Rafai (doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur)