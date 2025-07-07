Indian broadcaster Sanjog Gupta appointed as new ICC chief executive officer

Indian sports journalist Sanjog Gupta. — ICC

Gupta regarded as architect of India's modern sports ecosystem.

Selected as CEO from 2,5000 applications from 25 countries.

Known for pioneering multi-language, digital-first coverage.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Sanjog Gupta as its new chief executive officer. He will assume charge on July 7, 2025, becoming the seventh CEO in the history of the global cricket body.

The announcement was made following a comprehensive international recruitment process that began in March, drawing over 2,500 applications from 25 countries. The selection included candidates from global sports bodies and top corporate organisations.

After shortlisting 12 profiles, the ICC’s Nominations Committee — comprising Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja, ECB Chair Richard Thompson, SLC President Shammi Silva, and BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia — unanimously recommended Gupta for the role.

The recommendation was approved by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and ratified by the ICC Board.

Confirming the development, the ICC said in a statement: “Sanjog is a visionary leader with proven expertise in building successful consumer franchises and is widely regarded as one of the architects of the modern sports ecosystem in India.”

Gupta currently serves as CEO — Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar and brings over two decades of experience in media, sports strategy, and commercial development. He was appointed CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024 following the merger of Viacom18 and Disney Star, and is credited with leading the transformation of sports broadcasting in India.

“Sanjog brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialisation, which will be invaluable for the ICC. His deep understanding of global sports and entertainment, coupled with his passion for technology and the cricket fan’s perspective, will be crucial in our efforts to expand the game’s reach globally and strengthen its roots in core markets," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said while welcoming the appointment.

Shah also outlined key ICC goals, including taking cricket beyond traditional boundaries and pushing for its regular inclusion in the Olympics.

In his statement, Gupta said: “It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is poised for unprecedented growth and enjoys the passionate support of almost 2 billion fans worldwide. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of cricket’s evolution, expanding its global footprint, enhancing the fan experience, and working closely with ICC Member Boards.”

Gupta began his career as a journalist and joined Star India in 2010. He rose through various leadership roles before becoming Head of Sports at Disney & Star India in 2020. He is known for pioneering multi-language, digital-first, and women-centric sports coverage and has played a key role in scaling the popularity of major properties like the IPL, ICC events, PKL, ISL, Premier League, and Wimbledon.

The ICC has welcomed Sanjog Gupta as he steps into his new role, leading the organisation at a pivotal time in cricket’s global development.