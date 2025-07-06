Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship

Huzaifa Arshad participates in South Asian Karate Championship. — Reporter

Pakistan’s young star Huzaifa Arshad has secured a gold medal in the cadet individual kata category at the South Asian Karate Championship here in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Arshad won the medal while competing in the Under-10 category.

A day earlier, Areesha Nadeem also secured a silver medal for the country in the Under-21 below 50kg category.

Pakistani participants at South Asian Karate Championship. — Reporter

Athletes from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan are participating in the championship.

Pakistan currently stands fifth in the overall medal standings at the ongoing South Asian Karate Championship in Colombo, with a total of nine medals — one gold, one silver, and seven bronze.

India leads the medal table with 59 medals so far, including 23 gold, 24 silver, and 12 bronze. Nepal follows in second place with 50 medals (21 gold, nine silver, and 20 bronze), while host nation Sri Lanka is in third with 59 medals but fewer golds (16 gold, 20 silver, 23 bronze).

Bangladesh sits in fourth place with 24 medals — three gold, seven silver, and 14 bronze.