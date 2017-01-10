Body of missing five-year-old girl recovered in Kasur

Related Stories Dead body of a minor found in Gujranwala

KASUR: The dead body of a five-year-old girl has been recovered from an under-construction house on Cinema Road, four days after she went missing.

Police has detained three people, including a woman, suspected for being involved in the girl’s death. Investigation has commenced based on different angles.

DPO Kasur Ali Nasir Rizvi commented that the body seems to be a day old, and assured that the murderer will be arrested soon.

Ayesha – the five-year-old girl – had vanished in a nearby street as she played during a Mehndi event at her home, four days ago.

The family kept looking for the child the entire night, although their search was futile. Police officials were summoned, and a kidnapping case was registered against unknown persons.

The body has been sent for postmortem, from which police can gather further details.

