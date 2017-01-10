Print Story
X

Body of missing five-year-old girl recovered in Kasur

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Body of missing five-year-old girl recovered in Kasur

Related Stories

KASUR: The dead body of a five-year-old girl has been recovered from an under-construction house on Cinema Road, four days after she went missing.

Police has detained three people, including a woman, suspected for being involved in the girl’s death. Investigation has commenced based on different angles.

DPO Kasur Ali Nasir Rizvi commented that the body seems to be a day old, and assured that the murderer will be arrested soon.

Ayesha – the five-year-old girl – had vanished in a nearby street as she played during a Mehndi event at her home, four days ago.

The family kept looking for the child the entire night, although their search was futile. Police officials were summoned, and a kidnapping case was registered against unknown persons.

The body has been sent for postmortem, from which police can gather further details.

Body of missing five-year-old girl recovered in Kasur was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Child Dead Body, Dead Body Found, Minor Killed, Minor Murder, Suspected Murder, Pakistan News, Latest Pakistan News, Geo News, Child Abuse, Child Kidnapping. Permanent link to the news story "Body of missing five-year-old girl recovered in Kasur" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126770-Five-year-olds-dead-body-found-police-starts-investigation.

GEO TV NETWORK