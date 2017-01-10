Panama Leaks case: Can't disqualify PM over mere assumption, SC remarks

Related Stories Panama Leaks case: SC says Sharif family submitted incomplete documents

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks today.

In its remarks the Supreme Court said that the apex court could not investigate and then give judgement like a trial court. "We have taken oath to uphold the constitution. We are not a trial court," it remarked. Disqualifying the Prime Minister over mere assumption will set a dangerous precedent, the SC added in its remarks.

"How can the conflict be solved without recording evidence? Prime Minister's link to Panama and his speech are two different matters," Justice Ejaz Afzal remarked.

The hearing was adjourned till January 11 (Wednesday).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's lead counsel Naeem Bukhari continued with his arguments during the proceedings today. He said that finance minister Ishaq Dar's statement on money laundering was available in court records. "In September 1998 the report was sent to the Chief Justice and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The report had been compiled by former FIA director Rehman Malik."

Justice Ejaz Afzal asked Bukhari to confine the case to the London flats. "What is the point of bringing in Ishaq Dar? Is he among the respondents?" he asked. "Explain why NAB should have filed an appeal in the Hudaibya case."

The conversation took an interesting turn when the judges asked Naeem Bukhari to satisfy the courts and not address the nation. To this Bukhari replied, "I am merely a stepney. The actual lawyer is Hamid Khan."

In another instance, the judges asked Naeem Bukhari if anywhere in the world have the courts given a verdict against anyone over the Panama Papers. "You set a precedent and give a verdict," Bukhari replied.

"Without any evidence can the court give verdict?" Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said.

He added that he should not have given an observation over Article 62 and 63, and he takes back his words.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, PTI leader said, "In 1999 Hussain Nawaz was a student. How did he become a billionaire in 2001?"

PTI spokesman Naeem-ul-Haque said that the Sharif family has been laundering money. "Hussain Nawaz sent Rs800 million to Nawaz Sharif. It's source should be revealed," he said.

In the last hearing, Naeem Bukhari presented evidence over beneficial ownership of the London Flats. He questioned Hussain Nawaz's source of income.

