Pakistan set to become fastest growing Muslim economy in 2017

KARACHI: Pakistan has been forecasted to become the fastest growing Muslim economy around the world in 2017, estimated financial indicators published by The Economist suggested Tuesday.

Pakistan's GDP growth - +5.3pct - is ahead of Israel's +4.0pct growth rate. With this, Pakistan also becomes the fifth fastest growing world economy, only behind four other countries, China, India, Vietnam and Philippines.

The live data, which is twice updated daily, is published on The Economist website in terms of economic and financial indicators.

The four other world economies ahead of Pakistan are: India (+7.5pct), Vietnam (+6.6pct), China (6.4pct), and Philippines (+6.4pct).

Pakistan also beats major Muslim economies in the list: Indonesia (+5.2pct), Malaysia (+4.6pct), Egypt (+4.0pct), and Turkey (+2.9pct).



The Economist data, as it appears on their website

