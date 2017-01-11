CM activates provincial administration to pave way for KCR

KARACHI: Neglected for decades, it seems the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project may see the light of day after being included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The chief minister Sindh approved Rs 45 million rupees for the feasibility and has sought a report from Commissioner Karachi on encroachments along the KCR path with instructions that an operation to remove the impediments will begin after one week.

The meeting was briefed by the secretary transport as well as the DS Railways who informed the attendees that 360 acres of land will be required for the KCR. The DS added that 67 kilometers of the area is encroached by 5,653 obstructions including 2,997 illegally constructed homes.

The estimated cost of the KCR project stands at $ 2.6 billion, the meeting was told.

Chief Minister Sindh, Sayed Murad Ali Shah stressed that the obstructions will have to be removed at any cost. Shah directed the Commissioner to hold meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and also visit the sites of encroachments and submit their reports within one week.

Additionally the chief minister directed all deputy commissioners to formulate plans for removing the encroachments in their respective areas.

Earlier this month the Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique announced the the KCr project has been included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by the Joint Cooperation Committee during a meeting held in Beijing.

The JCC has sought a complete feasibility report within 3 months and it seems the political machinery in Sindh is energized to meet the target.

CM Murad Ali Shah has called for a follow up meeting in one week to review the reports on encroachments and has instructed all involved that no delays should be allowed in the KCR project.

