ATC summons Musharraf on February 9, orders foolproof security

KARACHI: Former President and Army Chief General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf said he wants to come home provided he get fool proof security.

The Anti-terrorism court (ATC) accepted his request for foolproof security on Friday.

While hearing the Judges Detention case, the ATC ruled that Musharraf will be declared a proclaimed offender if he does not appear in court on February 9.

The court ordered the Interior Ministry and IG Islamabad to ensure security for the former dictator.

In March 18, 2016 Musharraf left Pakistan for Dubai, complaining of health issues. While in Pakistan, he was exempted from appearing in the court after he submitted a medical report where his doctors advised him rest.

