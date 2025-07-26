CJP unveils judicial reform agenda with focus on swift justice, AI ethics

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi addressing the participants of a National Symposium on International Day for Judicial Wellbeing organised at the Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad on July 25, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has unveiled a comprehensive judicial reform agenda under the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, The News reported on Saturday.

Key initiatives include the establishment of model criminal trial courts, fixed timelines for swift disposal of civil and criminal cases, the introduction of a professional excellence index, and the development of ethical guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within the judiciary.

He was addressing a national symposium, held here at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, under the theme: "The Human Dimension of Responsive Justice". He said collective wisdom must prevail over individual wishes, and without giving ownership to all stakeholders, reforms could never be lasting or effective.

The event brought together judges of the superior and district judiciary, legal experts, development partners and institutional stakeholders for a landmark dialogue on judicial betterment in Pakistan.

Justice Wiqar Ahmad (Peshawar High Court), Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir (Islamabad High Court), Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi (High Court of Balochistan), Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana (High Court of Sindh), and Justice Abher Gul Khan (Lahore High Court), along with the registrars of the high courts and directors general of the judicial academies, served as esteemed panellists during the symposium.

In his keynote address, CJP Afridi underscored the urgent need to humanise judicial reforms by recognising the emotional, psychological, and institutional pressures faced by judges, particularly at the district level. "A judge who is institutionally supported is better able to be fair, focused, and effectively responsive," he remarked, affirming his unwavering commitment to ensure dignity, protection, and institutional support for the judiciary.

Special focus was placed on the well-being of the district judiciary, with reforms addressing extraneous influence, performance evaluation, standardised recruitment, parity in service terms, and enhanced access to international exposure.

In a promising development, he announced forthcoming memoranda of understanding with the Supreme Court of China and the Constitutional Court of Türkiye for judicial cooperation, including the exchange of judicial officers.

The CJP paid tribute to the silent strength of the judiciary and concluded with a resolute pledge: "This day is not a tribute — it is a promise. You are not alone! The entire institution stands behind you".

Later, the symposium concluded with the unanimous adoption of the Islamabad Declaration on Judicial Wellbeing, calling judicial wellbeing a "structural imperative" for a responsive and sustainable justice system. The declaration recognised that judicial wellbeing is not a peripheral concern but a structural imperative for ensuring responsive, fair and sustainable justice.

Similarly, it acknowledged that judicial stress, social isolation and unsustainable workloads undermine both personal dignity and institutional performance and merit urgent attention of the policymakers, judicial leadership and justice sector institutions. The declaration affirmed that the human dimension of judging must be reflected in all judicial reforms, particularly those concerning case management, court infrastructure, staffing, performance evaluation and digital integration.

It resolved to integrate judicial wellbeing as a core component of institutional reform strategies at the national and provincial level, through policy, training, support mechanisms and monitoring frameworks. Similarly, the declaration expressed its commitment to fostering a judicial culture that values empathy, emotional resilience, collegiality and institutional care, so that those who serve justice may do so in health, dignity and confidence.

The declaration called upon all the key players, stakeholders and development partners to collaborate in designing and implementing a National Judicial Wellbeing Framework for securing a sustainable and responsive justice system.