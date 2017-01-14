Lahore Police arrest ten alleged pornographers

Related Stories Man behind bars for sending lewd videos to woman on Facebook

LAHORE: At least ten people including two women were arrested by police for involvement in the production and distribution of lewd content in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police, the suspects arrested in Sabzazar area, screened pornography in a private cinema hall and also sell the videos to their contacts in Afghanistan. The authorities further informed that the ringleader, Faisal Bhatti, is involved in this business for as many as ten years.

Police also said that Bhatti with the help of accomplices used the money to lure women into pornography.

The arrested women claimed that they were tricked by the suspects in joining the trade.

The authorities informed that a team has been tasked to apprehend the members of the network present in other provinces of the country.

0



0





