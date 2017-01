KARACHI: Passengers protested at Cantonment Station on early Sunday morning as trains including Sukkur Express were running late to departure by approximately five hours, Geo News reported.



Sukkur Express was scheduled to depart at 10 pm on Saturday night.



According to reports, passengers were seen stranded in cold weather for hours due to the late departure and arrival of trains at Cantonment Station. Railway officials informed that the train delays were caused due to rain.

