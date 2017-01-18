Major public hospitals in Peshawar without proper ICU facilities for children

Related Stories Funds depleting for heart patients at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital

PESHAWAR: All three major public hospitals of Peshawar lack proper Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities for children.

Child patients' lives are at risk in the children wards of Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex.

According to sources, all the aforementioned hospitals have ICUs for children but none of them have ventilators and other life-saving medical equipment.

The lack of these facilities is resulting in daily deaths of a number of child patients. Other parents are forced to take their ailing children to private hospitals that have such important facilities available.

The sources added that the ICUs of all the three major hospitals have been lacking in facilities since many years, however the provincial government never showed interest in equipping them with proper machinery.

It merits mentioning that only one private hospital in University Town, Peshawar has a neo-natal ICU. No government sector and other private hospitals possess such facility for newborn babies.

