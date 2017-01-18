COAS Gen Bajwa assures AJK PM of Army’s preparedness

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJ&K) Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday met with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, according to the ISPR.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest and security situation regarding the Line of Control were brought under discussion, the ISPR press release mentioned.

The Army Chief assured the AJK PM that Pakistan Army is vigilant and capable of responding to all kinds of threats from across the border, the ISPR said.

The ISPR press release said that the AJK PM appreciated the Army’s contribution towards security and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir region, especially in the fields of education, health and communication infrastructure.

