UAE ambassador meets COAS, appreciates role of Army

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Essa Abdullah Albasha Alnoaimi on Wednesday met with Chief of Army Staff gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General headquarters, according to the ISPR.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interests were discussed. The Army Chief expressed grief over the death of UAE individuals in the recent Kandhar blasts, said the ISPR.

The ISPR press release said that the COAS appreciated the ambassador’s role in strengthening cooperation between the two countries. Moreover, the COAS also thanked Ambassador Alnoaimi for the UAE’s contribution towards development projects in Pakistan, according to the army media cell’s press release.

The UAE ambassador appreciated the role of Pakistan Army against terrorism and in fight against militancy and expressed his country’s desire to continue working together for peace and prosperity in the region, said the ISPR release.

