Bilawal tweets: “Your show is over Nawaz”

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday taking another jab at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said that ‘your show is over, Nawaz.’

Bilawal said on Twitter that PPP would hold a rally from Lahore to Islamabad on Thursday.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari earlier revealed that he along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would contest elections and enter the current Parliament.

Following Zardari’s announcement, Ayaz Soomro and Azra Afzal, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers from Larkana and Nawabshah, presented their resignations to the party.

During his address on the October 17 Karsaz rally in Karachi, Bilawal had made the following four demands from the government:

Parliamentary committee on national security should be formed

PPP’s Panama bill should be passed

Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC should be implemented

A foreign minister should be appointed immediately

