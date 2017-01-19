Four point guide for a better Karachi Eat experience

KARACHI: The clouds have dissipated, the weekend is just around the corner and with it returns the city's favourite food festival. Karachi Eat 2017 kicks off again on Friday for a full three days and if you want to avoid the traffic woes, here are few of the must-read suggestions.

1) Use Careem: Karachi Eat organisers told Geo.tv that attendees can use Careem to reach the festival from anywhere in the city for a flat rate of Rs. 250 only.

2) Carpool: No one likes to remain stuck in traffic. So for your ease and other fellow foodies, it’s always better to carpool for minimum car congestion.

3) Use the designated parking areas, to avoid traffic congestion: Parking at YMCA ground and at the open plot (see map) are free however standard parking fare would be applied at Pearl Continental hotel.

4) Use the Free shuttle service: Taking into consideration the distance between parking spots and the venue, a free shuttle service will be running along the roads adjacent to Frere Hall from Marriott to Musical Fountain Chowrangi [near Zainab Market] and between Avari Towers and Karachi Cantt Station.

