Sindh govt to extend Rangers' special powers today

KARACHI: The senior leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) directed CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to extend Rangers' special powers in Karachi for another 90 days, informed sources.



According to reports the summary for extension was sent by home minister and the chief minister will sign the summary today (Thursday).



The notification will allow Rangers to have special policing powers in Karachi for an another period of 90 days.



The special policing powers under Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 allows Pakistan Rangers, Sindh to carry out raids and arrest suspects. The last extension to Rangers was given on October 18, 2016, which came to end on Monday.

