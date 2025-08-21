Mobile, data services restored in Quetta on court's order: PTA

A representational image of a person using a mobile phone. — Reuters/File

Mobile, data services restored in parts of Balochistan: PTA

Petitioner says internet remains partially down in Quetta.

Officials to be summoned again if services not restored: BHC

In compliance with the orders of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday said that mobile and data services had been restored in Quetta, Pishin, Chaman and other cities.

The development came as the BHC resumed hearing a case regarding the suspension of mobile and internet services in the province.

Authorities had suspended mobile internet services in Balochistan's most districts, including the provincial capital Quetta, on August 6, citing security concerns, scheduled to last until August 31.

Last week, a petition was filed by the Balochistan's Consumer Civil Society, arguing that the disruption severely affected online education, hindered business activities, and caused communication difficulties for travellers.

On August 16, the BHC directed the provincial government to review its blanket suspension of mobile and data services.

A two-judge bench of the BHC, comprising Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barrech and Justice Sardar Ahmad Halimi, issued the directives while hearing a petition against the suspension of the mobile and internet services.

At the outset of today’s hearing, PTA authorities apprised the court that mobile and data services had been restored in some cities.

“It may take 2 hours to fully restore mobile and internet services (across the province),” the PTA authorities told the court.

The petitioner, Balochistan’s Consumer Civil Society chairman Khair Muhammad, told the court that the mobile phone internet service was not fully restored in Quetta.

At this, the court remarked: “Concerned officials will be summoned again on August 25 if mobile and internet services are not restored.”

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till August 25.