Karachi's MA Jinnah Road firecracker warehouse blast leaves 34 injured

Firefighting team conducting dousing blaze after blast at firecracker warehouse at MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, on August 21, 2025. — Geo News

Wounded taken to Jinnah, Civil hospitals, others to nearby facilities.

Fire brigade battles blaze as intermittent explosions hinder efforts.

Police, Rangers seal MA Jinnah Road near Sea Breeze Plaza.



KARACHI: At least 34 people were injured on Thursday after a powerful blast ripped through a shop beside a firecracker warehouse on MA Jinnah Road, leading to a massive blaze and intermittent explosions in the area.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed Tariq said that the number of injured persons reached 34.

She added that 20 wounded persons were brought to Jinnah Hospital and 14 others were taken to Civil Hospital while four of them are critical.

DIG South confirmed to Geo News that the impact of the explosion shattered the shop’s windows, sending glass flying into bystanders.

Ten of the wounded were rushed to Civil Hospital, while others received treatment at nearby facilities, he added. Many of the injuries were caused by window shrapnel.

Police and Rangers swiftly cordoned off the site as rescue workers battled flames engulfing the godown. MA Jinnah Road near Sea Breeze Plaza was sealed from both sides to ensure public safety amid fears of further blasts.

The ground-plus-two building housed medical equipment shops in addition to the firecracker warehouse. Authorities said flammable items, including oxygen cylinders, were being urgently removed to avert a larger catastrophe.

The sheer intensity of the blast also damaged nearby vehicles and shattered windows of surrounding buildings, filling the area with heavy smoke drifting towards the Lines Area.

After hours-long efforts, firefighting teams managed to douse the blaze at the warehouse. 10 fire tenders took part in the operation.

Rescue and fire brigade vehicles remained at the scene as cooling process will be started shortly.

During the dousing process, the operation was hampered several times due to intermittent explosions.

Police officials told the media that the go-down was owned by two brothers, who also got injured in the explosion. They added that the initial statement of one of the owners had been recorded and it would be included in the investigation.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes.

"We saw people bleeding; it was such a huge explosion. We saved some people, and then we called the fire brigade, which then reached the location," said one eyewitness.

"There's an entire explosives-making factory inside. At the back of the building, they have a warehouse of firecrackers," said a rescue personnel, Shahid.

"There is also a 70-year-old among the injured, whose leg bone is completely broken. The incident basically happened due to a cylinder blast. At the back side of the building, they were packing explosives," he added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.