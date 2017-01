LAHORE: A four-member women dacoit gang was nabbed by Police on Wednesday and recovered looted goods from them, informed authorities.



Police claimed that the women were wanted in as many as 31 cases related to dacoitry and street crimes, further adding that as many as 50,000 rupees, jewellery and other goods were recovered from the suspects.



The authorities also said that the suspects were proclaimed offenders and for further investigations were shifted to Women Investigation Wing.

