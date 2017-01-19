Print Story
X

Sindh govt not fulfilling duties, FPCCI complains to COAS

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Sindh govt not fulfilling duties, FPCCI complains to COAS

Related Stories

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Thursday met with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) members.

In the meeting, the trader fraternity complained to Gen Bajwa that the Sindh government is not fulfilling its responsibilities, adding that the local government has been responsible for the city's deterioration.

The FPCCI members also apprised the COAS about the prevalent problems regarding Karachi’s law and order situation.

The FPCCI told Geo News that the army chief said that traders and industrialists are the backbone of the country’s economy. 

The traders and businessmen community said that Gen Bajwa said that Karachi will be rid of terrorism.

The Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to work for the betterment of Karachi’s law and order situation, the army chief assured the FPCCI.

 

Sindh govt not fulfilling duties, FPCCI complains to COAS was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Coas, Fpcci, Gen Bajwa, Geo News, Geo Tv, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Gen Qamar Bajwa, Coas Meets Fpcci, Karachi, Army, Sindh Govt. Permanent link to the news story "Sindh govt not fulfilling duties, FPCCI complains to COAS" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127982-Sindh-govt-not-fulfilling-duties-FPCCI-complains-to-COAS.

GEO TV NETWORK