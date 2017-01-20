Police sub-inspector killed in clash with proclaimed offender in Kasur

KASUR: A proclaimed offender allegedly killed a police sub-inspector during a clash in the wee hours of Friday at Kot Aligarh, near Kasur, informed Police.



According to the details available to Geo News, on a tip-off that infamous proclaimed offender Amir Shehzad is hiding at a house in Kot Aligarh village, a fifteen-member Kasur police team raided the spot. The suspect opened fire on the personnel and killed Incharge Investigation Khalid Virk and manage to flee.



Virk was taken to DHQ hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the hospital authorities.

0



0





