FAISALABAD: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a hearty breakfast with party workers.

The breakfast included, chana, paratha, tea, coffee, and a wide variety of fruit and jam.

Workers met their leader one on one, and Bilawal went down on his knees to shake hands with a wheelchair-bound party supporter.

Bilawal was staying at a private hotel where the breakfast was hosted after his rally yesterday.

0



0