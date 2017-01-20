Pakistan Army holds Saudi Arabia’s defence at par with its own: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a meeting with Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani at GHQ today (Friday), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the meeting, COAS General Qamar Bajwa reassured the Saudi ambassador that the Pakistan Army holds the defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at par with its own.

Issues pertaining to Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations including defence and training cooperation remained the focus of the discussion.

