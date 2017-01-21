Print Story
Blast in Parachinar kills 18, injures over 50

PARACHINAR: A bomb blast ripped through a marketplace killing 17 and injuring over 50 people, political administration confirmed.

Meanwhile, the ISPR confirmed that six people had been killed while 20 were injured in an IED blast. 

The explosion occurred early morning at the Eidgah Market, where a large number of people had gathered to buy fruit and vegetable.

The injured have been transferred to Agency Headquarters hospital where there is shortage of doctors and medical facilities. At least 10 patients are in critical condition.

Army and FC Quick Response officials have reached the blast site and cordoned off the area. Army helicopters have been flown in for medical evacuation of the injured, the ISPR said.

This is the fourth blast of its kind at the market.

A similar blast at the Eidgah Market in December 2015, killed 25 people and injured 70 others.

 

 

