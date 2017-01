Related Stories Musharraf wants to return if provided foolproof security

An undated video clip of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf dancing in what appears to be a nightclub with an unknown lady has gone viral on social media.

In the video the former president can be seen dancing with a young lady. It is not confirmed when the video was recorded.

Not too long ago, another video clip of Musharraf dancing with his wife at a wedding event had gone viral.

Musharraf is abroad reportedly for treatment.

