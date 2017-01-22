Dropped catches, misfields: Pakistan’s fumbling woes in the field

Related Stories Australia clinch series, beat Pakistan by 86 runs in fourth ODI

Pakistan dropped four catches and let through several unnecessary runs in the fourth ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Here’s a list of the Green Shirts’ major fumbling moments in the field today, accompanied by the overs and commentary:

23.4 Junaid Khan to Smith, 1 run, dropped. Full and angled wide outside off, he chops at it and it flies to Sharjeel at knee height at backward point, and he's put in a lazy one hand out at this and put it down. Dismal effort.

32.2 Imad Wasim to Warner, no run, Dropped! Back of a length on middle, goes back and tries to cream it to the right of Hasan Ali at mid-on, but he gets it high on the bat and it floats to the fielder. Ali goes slowly, low to his right, and falls over as he tries to take it, it's been put down.

37.4 Hasan Ali to Maxwell, 5 leg byes, 139 kph, oh dear. It was a lovely yorker, rapped him on the pads and rolled to the right of slip, who has a needless shy at the stump. The bowler is walking back lazily and makes no attempt at stopping this, and it's four overthrows through mid-on.

38.4 Imad Wasim to Maxwell, 2 runs, dropped. Good length on middle, goes for the sweep, gets a top edge, Hasan Ali changes direction four or five times as he's running backwards from short fine leg and in the end can barely get a finger on it away from his body.

43.6 Junaid Khan to Head, 2 runs, Dropped, Sharjeel is the culprit again. What are you doing Pakistan? Are you trying to out-Pakistan yourselves? Possibly a slower ball, full on middle and leg, Head miscues it in the air. Sharjeel lazily runs to his right from long-on. The ball pops in and pops out. The Pakistan fans in the stands can't believe it. Regulation catch.

45.5 Junaid Khan to Head, 2 runs, Head is floored. Wide full ball outside off, reaches out and slices it away to short third man. Hasan Ali fires it miles over the head of Rizwan. Wild, wild throw. Horror fielding. Mickey Arthur can't watch this horror show. He covers up his face in his hands.

48.3 Junaid Khan to Maxwell, 2 runs, attempts a yorker outside off, comes out as a full-toss, which is punched to mid-off where Azhar fumbles now.

Credit: ESPNcricinfo

0



0





