Lack of discipline again mars PTI rally in Kasur

KASUR: Once again, incidents of disorder and mismanagement were witnessed during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s rally in Kasur on Sunday.

Once the gathering ended after PTI chief’s address, party workers tried taking along more than 250 chairs and two speakers with them.

Disorganised party workers also tried to break tables, chairs and speakers arranged for the gathering.

Many male workers were seen entering into the female enclosure. There was reportedly one incident of misconduct with a female worker as well.

Excited workers tried to cross the barbed wires to get closer to the stage and were also baton-charged.

Imran Khan addressed a rally here in Kasur today in which he slammed the rulers over non-provision of heath and other basic necessities to the people of country.

The PTI chief said these insensitive rulers have no idea of conditions in public hospitals, adding that people are forced to breath their last on hospital floor as there are not enough beds available for patients.

Imran Khan also claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not going to escape in the Panama Leaks case being heard by the Supreme Court. On the occasion, he also challenged the prime minister to a face-off at the National Assembly’s floor.

