SC resumes hearing Panama Leaks case

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Monday.

Counsel for Jamat-e-Islami Taufeeq Asif will continue his arguments today. During the hearing on Friday, the counsel submitted a petition requesting the court to demand a copy of the Prime Minister's speech in the parliament and London Flats documents, which the premier had submitted to the National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The Prime Minister's lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari have completed their arguments.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that during proceedings the judges ask questions to understand the case. These questions should not be taken as remarks, he said.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed said that the Panama case has become a white elephant.

In a rally held in Kasur on Sunday, the PTI chief Imran Khan reiterated that the Prime Minister will not be allowed to go scot-free in the Panama Leaks case.

0



0





