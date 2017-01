KARACHI: Prof. Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has been appointed the new vice chancellor for University of Karachi.

Acting Governor Sindh Siraj Durrani appointed Dr Khan who will complete a tenure of four years heading the varsity.

From KU, Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi, Prof Dr Fateh Burfat and Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal were interviewed for the position, according to media reports.

Earlier, Prof Dr Muhammad Qaiser took charge as VC of KU on February 10, 2012, and continued to serve until February 9, 2016.

