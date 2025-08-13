BHC admits petition challenging cellular, internet shutdown in Balochistan

Balochistan High Court (BHC) seen in this undated photo. — High Court of Balochistan/Website

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) admitted for hearing a petition challenging the suspension of mobile phone and internet services in the province.

Authorities had suspended mobile internet services in Balochistan's most districts, including the provincial capital Quetta, on August 6, citing security concerns, which is expected to continue till August 31.

The petition was filed by the Balochistan's Consumer Civil Society, arguing that the disruption has severely affected online education, hindered business activities, and caused communication difficulties for travellers.

The court, while accepting the petition for hearing, issued notices to the provincial home department and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), summoning their representatives on August 15.

The shutdown has disrupted communication, education, business transactions, and daily life, drawing mounting criticism from the public, business community, and political representatives.

The disruption has left students unable to attend online classes or prepare for competitive examinations, paralyzed e-commerce operations, and cut off digital services used for financial transactions.

Media workers, government employees, and ordinary citizens have also been unable to use popular apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook for communication.

Many residents have voiced frustration at the lack of a detailed explanation from the federal or provincial governments or PTA, The News reported.

Business leaders, including Abdul Rahim Kakar, President of the Central Anjuman Tajiran Balochistan (Registered), along with Hazrat Ali Achakzai, Mir Yaseen Mengal, and others warned that the blackout is causing daily losses in the millions of rupees.

They said traders, the business community, and private entrepreneurs reliant on online platforms are facing unprecedented hardship.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator and senior lawyer Kamran Murtaza submitted a motion in the Senate for debate on the internet shutdown, terming it a matter of urgent public importance.