PTI’s former leader files contempt of court notice against Imran

AAAsiya Ansar

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD. A former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Akbar S. Babar, has filed a contempt of court case against the party chief, Imran Khan following which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notice to Imran, asking him to respond by February 21.

“There is a third law for Imran Khan and that is the law of jungle,” Babar said while talking to the media. He was referring to a statement by Imran Khan during an interview where he said that he had not apologized to the ECP over PTI’s fundings, but his party’s counsel did so in personal capacity.

“The leader who preaches morality is himself not standing by his word.”

Babar asked if Imran was not at fault then why he was not facing the court. “[However] Imran Khan cannot run – we will get an answer [from him].”

