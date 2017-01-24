Misbah undecided on retirement

Pakistan’s Test skipper, Misbah-ul-Haq said he has not made a decision on his retirement and he still has some time to make that call.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Misbah said he is receiving advice from others regarding the retirement decision.

Misbah stressed that retirement following the team’s successful tour of England would have been a selfish decision. “That would have been the selfish thing to do, to avoid the stress of very difficult international tours to New Zealand and Australia.”

On being asked about coach Mikey Arthur’s show of emotions during games, Misbah replied that Mickey never hides his emotions and will go overboard with his praise when someone performs well and show displeasure when he sees something he does not like.

Misbah added the Pakistan team did not have time to prepare for the New Zealand and Australia tours, as the team flew shortly after playing a series against West Indies in UAE where conditions are completely different.

