PSL 11 to be played under 'new format'

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played from March 26 to May 3 2026, featuring an expanded eight-team competition and a revised two-phase tournament structure designed to fit within a 39-day window.

Under the approved format, the first phase of PSL 11 will be played on a single-league basis, with each of the eight teams playing one match against every other team. This stage will ensure all teams face each other once before progressing further in the tournament.

In the second phase, the competition will move into a Super Four-style stage, where the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four. Each team will play three matches in this round, producing a total of 12 matches in the second phase.

The top two teams from the Super Four stage will qualify for the playoffs. A total of four playoff matches, including the final, will be contested to determine the PSL 2026 champion.

Despite the expansion from six to eight teams, each side will still play a minimum of 10 matches, maintaining consistency with previous editions of the league.

PSL 2026 matches will be hosted in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and, for the first time, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, marking the venue’s debut as a PSL host city.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises and later expanded to six sides in 2018, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams from its upcoming 11th edition, set to be played next year.