PCB likely to 'withdraw consultancy role offer' made to Shan Masood

Pakistan's Shan Masood reacts after his dismissal during the fifth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on August 25, 2024. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to revisit its offer made to men's Test team skipper Shan Masood as a Consultant for International Cricket and Players' Affairs, Geo Super reported, citing sources on Monday.

The 36-year-old was given a verbal offer for the role in October, which was confirmed by the cricket board through a social media post and a brief press release, while the latter has now been deleted.

The insiders further suggested that the experienced batter's busy Test cricket schedule has been making it difficult for him to commit to two major roles simultaneously, and thus, the PCB is considering withdrawing the offer.

For the unversed, Masood's appointment for the role followed the PCB's advertisement for the Director of International Cricket Operations position, which became vacant after Usman Wahla's resignation, but the cricket board did not specify the former's responsibilities.

However, as per the advertisement issued by the PCB, the responsibilities include planning and organising international cricket events, preparing and finalising MoUs for home and overseas tours of Pakistan's national, Shaheens, U-19, U-16 and emerging teams.

It also includes preparing for International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings, developing logistics and tournament budgets, and overseeing negotiations, contract execution, and itinerary planning for FTP tours across all formats.

Shan Masood has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 19 T20Is since making his international debut against South Africa in 2013.

He has captained Pakistan in 14 matches, winning four and losing 10, with his most recent stint as Test captain ending in a 1-1 draw against South Africa.