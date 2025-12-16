Pakistan qualify for U19 Asia Cup semi-finals after win over UAE

Pakistan under-19 cricketers celebrate after taking wicket against United Arab Emirates in must-win ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup clash at ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 16, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan on Tuesday sealed their spot in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-finals after defeating the United Arab Emirates by 70 runs in a must-win clash at the ICC Academy.

Chasing a tricky 242-run target, the home side were bowled out for a meagre 171 in 37.5 overs despite Ayaan Misbah's brisk half-century up the order.

Misbah kept UAE in control in the pursuit until he got run out in the 24th over and walked back after top-scoring with a 74-ball 77, featuring 12 fours.

Following his dismissal, middle-order batters Prithvi Madhu (27) and Muhammad Rayan (12) attempted to keep UAE afloat, but their dismissals in successive overs brought Pakistan back into the game, and their bowlers ran through the home side's tail to power their side to a thumping victory.

Leading the way for the Green Shirts was Subhan, who picked up four wickets for just 31 runs in his 7.5 overs, while Mohammad Sayyam, Momim Qamar and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with one apiece.

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf's decision to bat first after winning the coin toss proved beneficial as his team finished at 241/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a decent start to their innings as their opening pair of Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan (21) put together 40 runs in nine overs before Naseem Khan drew a much-needed breakthrough for the UAE by dismissing the latter in the 10th over.

Naseem struck again in his next over, dismissing top-order batter Ali Hassan Baloch, who could make two off 10 deliveries.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Ahmed walked out to bat at number four and soon took the reins of Pakistan's batting charge, which saw him knitting crucial partnerships with Sameer Minhas (44), Farhan Yousaf (20) and Huzaifa Ahsan (23), before a 52-run stand for the sixth wicket with Hamza Zahoor.

Ahmed was eventually removed by Zainullah Rehmani on the first delivery of the 47th over and walked back after top-scoring for Pakistan with a gutsy 65 off 91 deliveries, comprising four fours.

Zahoor, on the other hand, oversaw Pakistan's batting expedition until the third delivery of the final over as he fell victim to Yug Sharma after scoring 42 off 51 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.

Sharma was the standout bowler for the UAE as he picked up three wickets for 52 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Naseem with two, while Muhammad Bazil Asim, Uddish Suri and Rehmani made one scalp apiece.

Notably, with Pakistan's qualification, all four semi-finalists of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 have been confirmed as India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had already advanced into the knockout stage.

However, the semi-final matchups are yet to be confirmed and will be determined after Wednesday's group-stage fixture between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.