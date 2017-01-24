Print Story
Torrential downpours trigger flash floods in Balochistan

Pakistan
QUETTA: Torrential downpours in northern Balochistan have triggered flash flood in various areas, with roof and walls of several houses collapsed, according to officials and rescue sources.

Heavy rains and snowfall in upper areas have led to flooding in streams and turned roads into rivers across northern Balochistan.

The strong gush of water swept away four vehicles including a tractor-trolley. The passengers in the vehicles were, however, saved by the locals.

Roofs and walls of several mud houses were collapsed in the wake of continuing downpours.

So far, there has been no information on casualties, if any, in the wake of flash floods.

