Police officer suspended for torturing rickshaw driver in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Authorities on Tuesday suspended a police sub-inspector for subjecting a poor rickshaw driver to brutal torture in Gujranwala.

According to eyewitness accounts, a motorcycle rickshaw slightly hit the car of Sub-inspector Samiullah, which raged the off-duty cop who started thrashing the rickshaw driver.

The plain-clothed official, in the video available with Geo News, can be seen beating the hell out of the poor driver with a baton, fists and kicks.

The driver got fainted due to the savage treatment meted out to him.

Amid all this, the locals kept telling the off-duty cop to let go off, but he appeared to be high on powers, the cops usually get through uniform.

Taking notice of the incident after it flashed on media, CPO Waqas Nazeer appointed SP Saddar as inquiry officer.

The SP held Samiullah responsible in his report, after which he was suspended.

