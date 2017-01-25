Three bodies found in Karachi: Police

Related Stories Police detain five suspects, including two alleged street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three bodies were found from different areas of the metropolis, informed police authorities on Wednesday.

In Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 14, unidentified suspects flee from the spot after throwing a body near a roadside superstore. The deceased has been identified as Kazim. Police informed that four bullet wounds were found in his body.

In Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 19, a plastic-wrapped body of Rizwan was found by his sister. Police claimed that the deceased`s wife is missing along with four children. Police have registered the case and started investigations on both the cases.

A body of a woman was found in Clifton; the details of the case has not yet been provided by the authorities.

Two alleged dacoits were apprehended by the people in Model Colony, the suspects were given into police custody.

In raids at Jauharabad and Pak Colony, at least eight suspects were detained by the police authorities.

