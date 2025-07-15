World's largest journalists body urges SC to review contentious Peca law

A member of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists demonstrates during a protest against amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in Islamabad on January 28, 2025. — AFP

IFJ seeks protection of freedom guaranteed by Article 19.

Highlights 34 press freedom violations including target killings.

Urges CJP to direct govt to amend Peca law stakeholders' input.



ISLAMABAD: The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to review the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) legislation and issue necessary directions to the government to amend the Act in consultation with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and other relevant forums and media stakeholders, The News reported on Tuesday.

The IFJ, the world's largest organisation of journalists representing over 600,000 members in 142 countries, has expressed concern for journalists and media workers in Pakistan amid the current political, economic, social crisis, and newly legislated Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (Peca).

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger has sought swift action to address this critical situation for Pakistan's media and protect press freedom as guaranteed in Article 19 of the country's Constitution.

The IFJ stated that increased levels of political polarisation, wide-scale protests and social disruption in various parts of the country mean that media professionals across Pakistan are facing increased challenges while performing their duties, notwithstanding a heightened level of legal persecution including litigation, intimidation, and cases filed under the Peca.

"We understand that Pakistan is a signatory of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations Conventions that confer freedom of speech and expression and key democratic rights, but the curtailing of these fundamental rights under the Peca Act is of great concern for the IFJ and international journalist community,” said the letter.

The CJP was informed that in its recent Pakistan Press Freedom Report, the IFJ documented 34 press freedom violations in Pakistan from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025, including seven targeted killings of journalists, eight non-fatal incidents of violence, and multiple cases of legal harassment, defamation, threats, arrests, and attacks on media institutions.

"These violations come as Pakistan's media community faces ongoing issues of underpayment, irregular wages, illegal terminations, safety and security risks, and impunity for crimes against journalists," Anthony Bellanger wrote.

The chief justice was further informed that the IFJ has conducted two missions to Pakistan this year to hear the concerns of Pakistan’s media workers, including a visit by IFJ President Dominique Pradalié, and a mission by IFJ's Asia-Pacific Regional Director Jane Worthington.

"We have met journalists and leaders of IFJ's affiliate in Pakistan, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, and we remain united in our great concern regarding this legislation," says the letter.

The IFJ requested the chief justice to review the PECA legislation as a matter of priority and provide necessary directions to the government to amend the Act in consultation with the PFUJ and other relevant organisations and media stakeholders.

"We respectfully seek your swift action to address this critical situation for Pakistan’s media and protect press freedom as guaranteed in Article 19 of Pakistan’s constitution," the letter concluded.

Copies of the letter were also dispatched to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Islamabad High Court's chief justice and President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Rana Azeem.