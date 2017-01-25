India issues visas to Pakistan team for T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

KARACHI: India has issued visas to the Pakistan blind cricket team for participation in the T20 World Cup starting in India from January 30, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) chairman Sultan Shah confirmed on Wednesday.

The Pakistan team will receive their passports in a day or two, after which the squad will depart for India on January 28, he added.

The opening ceremony of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup would take place in New Delhi, while the final would be played on February 12. Besides host India, teams from Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Nepal, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies would take part in the event.

Pakistan would play its first match against New Zealand in Delhi on January 30.

Squad: Muhammad Ayyaz, Sajid Nawaz, Amir Ashfaq, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Idrees, Saleem Zaffar Iqbal, Anees Javed (Vice Captain), Ayub Khan, Badar Munir, Nisar Ali, Mati Ullah, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Jamil (Captain), Mohsin Khan, Israr Hassan, Muhammad Ijaz, Sana Ullah Khan.

Team Management: Habib Ullah (Team Manager), Abdul Razzaq (Coach), Tahir Mehmood Butt (Trainer).

