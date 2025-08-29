Naomi Osaka condemns Ostapenko's words 'terrible' after US Open row

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after her victory over USA's Hailey Baptiste at the conclusion of their women's singles second round tennis match on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 28, 2025. — AFP

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka said using words like “no education” and “no class” to criticise a Black tennis player were among the worst things to say, as debate raged over a heated row between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open on Thursday.

Townsend, who is Black, overcame 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko 7-5 6-1 in a tough second-round battle a day earlier, but the real tension came shortly after match point when the pair verbally clashed at the net, with the Latvian repeatedly wagging her finger at the American.

Townsend revealed part of the exchange during her on-court interview, after which she said in a press conference that Ostapenko would have to answer if there were “racial undertones” to the altercation.

Ostapenko said on Instagram later that her anger stemmed from Townsend’s refusal to apologise after winning a point at a pivotal moment when her ball clipped the net and stayed in play, accusing the American of being “disrespectful”.

The Latvian added in another statement that she had never been racist in her life, but Osaka weighed in, saying the words Ostapenko used during the altercation were in bad taste.

“It’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport,” four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka said.

“I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.”

Osaka, born to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, has been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement both in the United States, where she lives, and in Japan. She was lauded for supporting the campaign during her run to the Flushing Meadows title in 2020.

The 27-year-old used her platform to highlight racial injustice in the United States to a wider audience by wearing different black face masks – each bearing the name of an African American killed in recent years – before each of her seven matches.

“If you’re genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said. I’m going to be honest,” Osaka continued with a smile.

“I think it was ill-timed and said to the worst possible person. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America.

“I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. But yeah, it was just terrible. That’s really bad.”

Turning to the main cause of the controversy, Osaka said she would not care if an opponent apologised or not for a net cord.

“I definitely wouldn’t care to the point where it would affect me so much that I got very angry,” Osaka said.

“It’s up to the person whether they apologise or not, but if it’s really close, I can see why they don’t.”