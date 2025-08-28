Manchester United knocked out of English League Cup

The Grimsby fans are seen celebrating on the ground after their team knocked out Manchester United out of the English League Cup on August 28, 2025. — X@PolymarketFC

GRIMSBY: Manchester United plumbed new depths as fourth-tier Grimsby Town knocked them out of the League Cup 12-11 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on a tumultuous night at Blundell Park on Wednesday.

Goals by Charles Vernam and former Manchester United youth player Tyrell Warren put the hosts in charge by half-time against the six-time winners of the competition.

But after thunder and lightning and a torrential rain squall, United finally came to their senses with Bryan Mbeumo’s first goal for his new club offering them an escape route.

Grimsby defended their lead valiantly but Harry Maguire’s 89th-minute header sent the tie to penalties.

A nerve-shredding shootout that lasted 18 minutes saw Matheus Cunha have his effort saved when he had the chance to seal it for United. Then Mbeumo saw his effort strike the crossbar to send the home fans into delirium.