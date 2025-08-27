Aussie cricket great Michael Clarke undergoes another skin cancer surgery

 
August 27, 2025

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke. — AFP
Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has revealed that he has undergone another surgery for skin cancer, renewing concerns about the disease's prevalence in Australia.

Clarke, 44, shared the update via social media, posting a photo from a hospital bed with a visible bandage on his nose.

“Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia,” Clarke wrote. "Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked."

He emphasised the importance of early detection, adding, “Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key.”

The former cricketer also expressed appreciation for his surgeon, saying, “So grateful that Dr. Bish Soliman got it early.”

Clarke was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006 and has since undergone multiple procedures. Over the years, he has publicly spoken about his health journey, frequently encouraging others to prioritise skin checks.

In a 2023 interview, Clarke admitted that ongoing cancer scares had left him fearful about not being around for his daughter, Kelsey Lee.

Widely considered one of Australia’s top batters, Clarke played 394 international matches between 2004 and 2015, scoring 17,112 runs across formats. 

As captain, he led Australia in 74 Tests and 139 ODIs, guiding the team to a 5-0 Ashes whitewash in 2013–14 and a World Cup victory in 2015.

