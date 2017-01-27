Print Story
X

Police apprehends 13 suspects in Peshawar

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Police apprehends 13 suspects in Peshawar

Related Stories

PESHAWAR: At least 13 suspects were taken into custody after a search operation in Peshawar on Friday, informed Police.

According to details, in Doranpur, during a search operation conducted under SP City in Thana Paharipura police remits, 13 suspects were detained. A heavy cache of weapons and ammunitions was recovered from them, including one pistol, repeater and Kalashnikov, bullets and narcotics.

Police added that five more suspects were arrested as they failed to provide required identity documents.

 

Police apprehends 13 suspects in Peshawar was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Peshawar, Doranpur, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Geo, Geo News, Police Operations. Permanent link to the news story "Police apprehends 13 suspects in Peshawar" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128867-Police-apprehends-13-suspects-in-Peshawar.

GEO TV NETWORK