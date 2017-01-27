Police apprehends 13 suspects in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least 13 suspects were taken into custody after a search operation in Peshawar on Friday, informed Police.

According to details, in Doranpur, during a search operation conducted under SP City in Thana Paharipura police remits, 13 suspects were detained. A heavy cache of weapons and ammunitions was recovered from them, including one pistol, repeater and Kalashnikov, bullets and narcotics.

Police added that five more suspects were arrested as they failed to provide required identity documents.

0



0





