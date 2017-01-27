SC resumes hearing Panama Leaks case

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan sought time from the Supreme Court until Monday for submission of details of gifts and division of properties.

Shahid Hamid, the counsel for Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar, continued his arguments before the apex court today.

On Thursday, the counsel for Hasan and Hussain Nawaz submitted their replies before the Supreme Court. Details of business interests were furnished along with Hasan Nawaz’s reply which also mentioned business interests owned by the Qatari prince.

Details of the reply submitted before the Supreme Court outlined the various business interests held by the Qatari prince Hamad bin Jassim along with a letter dated 22 December 2016 which clarified the questions raised in connection with the prince’s earlier letter.

The prince’s letter outlined that business in the Gulf at the time was conducted on a cash basis and highlighted the details of how shares were distributed among the business partners in 2005.

‘Shut the assembly’

Referring to yesterday’s scuffle in the National Assembly session, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said the assembly served no purpose.

“What use is the assembly which loots money and protects the elite’s corruption? Better close it down and save money,” the PTI chairman said while speaking to media outside of the Supreme Court earlier today.

Khan condemned the scuffle and reiterated that corruption and tax theft are two important issues plaguing the country.

“Everybody knows the Qatari prince’s letter is a fraud,” he added.

