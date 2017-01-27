Panama Case: Story behind the ‘money trail’

ISLAMABAD: The Sharifs finally presented a plethora of documents before the Supreme Court of Pakistan to establish 'money trail' of London flats on Thursday.

The story of the money trail started in 1996 when Hussain Nawaz returned to Pakistan from London. The second son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif revealed that under the guidance of his late grandfather Mian Mohammad Sharif, he became involved in the family business.

Mr. Hussain, a graduate from London School of Economics, matured as a businessman in exile, according to the reply submitted by his counsel Salman Akram Raja before the court.

Mian Sharif, who passed away on October 29, 2004 in Jeddah, had informed his grandson that he had placed an amount of AED 12 million, obtained from the sale of shares in the Steel Company in Dubai with the late Sheikh Jassim, a senior member of Royal Family in Qatar in 1980.

The late Mian Sharif had also informed Mr Hussain that the late Sheikh Jassim had retained the said amount and had assured him a just and equitable return on the said amount as and when required by him or his family.

The late Mian Sharif had also informed Hussain that he had asked the AL-Thani family to consider Mr Hussain as the beneficiary of the aforesaid amount after deduction of such amounts as might have been utilized during his lifetime.

Mr Hussain was also informed by his grandfather during his lifetime that he was, from time to time, in communication with the Al Thani family, including the late Sheikh Jassim (died in 1999) directly or through his son Shekih Fahad bin Jassim (dieid in 1991).

Mr Hussain was also informed by his grandfather that after the demise of Sheikh Jassim, he had remained in contact with Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani. Tariq Shafi on instructions of Mian Mohammad Sharif had handed over amount of 12 million UAE Dirhams to Sheikh Fahad.

Over the period 2001 to 2003, Mian Sharif arranged US$ 5.41 million for investing in the setting up of the Al-Azizia Steel Company Limited. These transfers of funds were caused by the Al Thani family on the request Hussain’s grandfather. This was stated to Mr Hussain by Sheikh Hamad’s representative, Nasir Khamis, at the time of an overall settlement in late 2005.

It was Sheikh Hamad who offered Hussain to settle the longstanding entrustment of late Mian Sharif with Al Thani family. Sheikh Hamad informed Hussain that shortly before his demise in late 2004, the late Mian Sharif had assigned Hussain the right to receive from the Al Thani family the principal amount entrusted by Mian Sharif with Al Thani family as well as the returns thereon subject to distributions already made out of the said amount on the instruction of the late Mian Sharif.

Mr Hussain was finally informed by Al Thani family that a sum of US$ 8 million had been paid during the year 2000 to the Al Towfeek Company for Investment Funds. Finally, it was agreed that the balance amount payable would be considered discharged upon the transfer to Hussain of the shares of two companies, M/s Nielsen Enterprise Limited and Nescoll Limited that held title to the apartments described as four flats called Avenfield House in London.

Before this story, the day started with heavy rains when inquisitive legislators, police officers, civil servants, politicians and journalists were whispering whether ‘Sharifs' legal team will live up to their expectations in the Courtroom No1. “Yes, the [legal] team has been entered into a danger zone directly links to issues associated with Maryam Nawaz’s dependency and money trail of London properties,” murmured a senior lawyer into the ear of his colleague standing next to Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

This whisper further heated the courtroom when Sheikh Rashid of Awami Muslim League informed a group of journalists that another Qatri letter has landed here. “Perhaps it’s another joke by Sheikh Sahib,” a senior journalist Nasir Iqbal from daily Dawn assumed.

Meanwhile, a tea break approached and top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and legislators of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz went outside the court, just to talk to the press on new developments.

Everybody was struggling to know ‘an interesting story hidden behind the money trail’. Then one of judges confirmed receiving another letter from Qatar to rescue the Sharifs. Perhaps it is a mere coincidence that majority of witnesses of the money trail died of natural death. Even Sheikh Hamad, who received 12 million UAE Dirhams from Tariq Shafi, has also passed away. “Yes dead men never tell—it’s a joke of the year,” Imran Khan whispered into his lawyer's ears.

Then the clock struck 11:30 am and tea break was over where Shahid Hamid, counsel for Maryam Nawaz continued his arguments. But it seemed that he could not satisfy the worthy judges properly.

Everybody told a different viewpoint when this correspondent sought their viewpoint on Thursday’s arguments. Shahid Hamid, who was being assisted by his daughter, also amused the audience and even Imran Khan and Sirajul Haq were feeling shy when he recalled that Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI were supporting General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf’s emergency in 1999.

