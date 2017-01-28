Quetta Gladiators suffer another blow as Brad Hodge opts out of PSL

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators suffered another blow on Saturday when Australian cricketer Brad Hodge decided to withdraw from the league due to serious family reasons.

Hodge was picked by PSL as replacement of England’s Moeen Ali who also withdrew from the event, hours after being picked in place of West Indian Carlos Brathwaite.

“This is unfortunate situation, but unavoidable family circumstances have forced 42-year-old T20 specialist Brad Hodge to not participate in the league,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

“We understand the situation and have informed the team to pick a replacement,” the official added.

A Quetta Gladiator source confirmed that the Brad Hodge is the latest to fall out from the league, adding that they’re in consultation for fresh replacement for the PSL which starts on February 9th.

Although, the replacement has not been officially finalized, but Geo.tv understands that the absence will be covered by two players as Quetta is keen to have Afghanistan’s Muhammad Nabi on board for the period he is available to the team.

They’re also in contact with Bangladeshi cricketer Mahmoodullah.

“Replacement hasn’t been finalised and there is no official comment on it,” the official added.

0



0





