Drug peddler killed, two policemen injured in Karachi encounter

KARACHI: One drug peddler was killed while two policemen were injured in an encounter near Old Sabzi Mandi area of the metropolis on Sunday.



According to Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP Dr Fahad, the police raided a drug selling spot near Jhande Shah graveyard in the area. Subsequently, the drug peddlers opened fire at the police.



The police retaliated, killing one of the drug peddlers while two managed to escape the site.



Two policemen were injured during firing from the peddler’s side.

0



0





