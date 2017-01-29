Those keeping MQM alive are enemies of Mohajirs: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that those who want to continue the existence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement are the biggest enemies of Mohajir community.

The PSP leader was addressing a rally in MA Jinnah road, where he said that today it has been proved that Karachi’s mandate is with the PSP.

The name of the MQM founder will be cause of embarrassment for upcoming generations of Mohajirs, he said.

“Karachi residents! Now buy computers not weapons,” he said in an apparent jibe aimed at an earlier slogan raised by MQM founder.

The PSP leader gave a 30-day ultimatum to the federal government over a resolution approved in the rally today.

The resolution has seven points, which demanded that local government should be given financial and administrative rights.

The population census should be clear and impartial, it mentioned.

An application was also submitted to the Army Chief asking for formation of four cadet colleges in Karachi and two in Hyderabad, the resolution stated.

For the event held on MA Jinnah Road near Tibet Centre, arrangements were made accordingly.



Earlier according to the traffic police, vehicles coming from Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to Tower were sent towards Saddar while the traffic flow from Tower was to be diverted to Garden.



The PSP leaders Mustafa Kamal, Anees Qaimkhani, Raza Haroon and Dr Sagheer Ahmed among others had visited the camp office Saturday night to check the arrangements.



While talking to Geo News, PSP leader Raza Haroon had said the unity of people of Karachi in the convention would be a proof of the entire country’s unity.

0



0





